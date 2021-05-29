Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.51 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

