Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Sells $225,432.48 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $759,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

