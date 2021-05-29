Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGC. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

