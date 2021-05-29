Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Maria A. Martinez Sells 6,087 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75.

MUR opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.