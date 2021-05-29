Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 969 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQV opened at $240.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

