Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $104,250.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PKBK opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

