Craig Wehr Sells 5,155 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider Craig Wehr sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $257,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Wehr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rexnord alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38.

On Thursday, May 13th, Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.