Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,778 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vontier were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $5,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

