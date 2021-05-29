Fifth Third Bancorp Has $466,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

