New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 994.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $10.23 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

