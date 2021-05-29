ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

