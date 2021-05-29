Keybank National Association OH Has $808,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

