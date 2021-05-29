Fifth Third Bancorp Has $387,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ABB were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABB by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

