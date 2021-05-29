Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Liquidity Services reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $839.86 million, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

