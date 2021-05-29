Brokerages Set CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT at $16.58

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

CTRRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

