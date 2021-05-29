Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLTR. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

