NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.47 on Friday. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.