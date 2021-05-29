Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

