Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,838 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7,069.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Insulet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Insulet by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $269.67 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $168.38 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,074.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

