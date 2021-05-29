Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE CHE opened at $491.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.70. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.