Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,133 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

