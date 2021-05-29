ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 1,892,328 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.