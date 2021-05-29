Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 604 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $1,901,706. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

