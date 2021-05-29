Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Deluxe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.