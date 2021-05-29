Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Brunswick by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of BC opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

