Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

