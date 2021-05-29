Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -258.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

