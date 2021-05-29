Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 205 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,498,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,004,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,463,664 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

