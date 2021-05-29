21,200 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEIC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.