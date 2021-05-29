Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,695,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,316.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

