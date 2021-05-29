14,519 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

