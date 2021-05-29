Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $471,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.