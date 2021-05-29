Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,730 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 44,967 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 769,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XPER shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

