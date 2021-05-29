Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

