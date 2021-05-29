Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 53.7% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the April 29th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,892,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.06 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

