Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 53.7% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the April 29th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,892,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.06 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
