Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the April 29th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

APLIF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $45.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.