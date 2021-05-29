Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.28

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $741.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Clarus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.