ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Price Down 5%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.94. 2,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $14,637,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $3,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.