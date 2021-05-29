Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 7947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

