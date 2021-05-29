$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

ReneSola stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $568.45 million, a PE ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

