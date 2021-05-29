American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the April 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

In related news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Insiders have sold 711,871 shares of company stock worth $144,874 over the last 90 days.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

