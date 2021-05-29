SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.39. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 4,895 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

