Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 3%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 3,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

