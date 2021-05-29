Rhumbline Advisers Sells 110 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

