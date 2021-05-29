2,288 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of FOXF opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

