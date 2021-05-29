6,637 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,504,000 after buying an additional 124,642 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PROS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PROS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

