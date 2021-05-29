Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Bank OZK by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.