Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 340,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after acquiring an additional 356,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

