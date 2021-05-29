Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.31 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $180.89 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

