Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,838 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BEN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.
In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
