Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,838 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

